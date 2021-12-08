Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 85.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Synopsys by 31.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Synopsys by 6.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 12.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,609 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,100. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $356.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

