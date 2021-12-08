Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after buying an additional 1,391,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after buying an additional 1,421,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,775,913,000 after buying an additional 1,025,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after buying an additional 1,237,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

TSM stock opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $102.20 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.