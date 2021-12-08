Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.89.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $139.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.62 and a beta of 0.37. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,508.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,942 shares of company stock worth $18,952,755. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

