Tatro Capital LLC Acquires 4,152 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.