Tatro Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Tatro Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,898 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $290,000.

SCHM opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86.

