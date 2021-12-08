Tatro Capital LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tatro Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after buying an additional 446,913 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70.

