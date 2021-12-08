Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Trading Down 14.6% This Week

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market capitalization of $475,439.18 and $35,720.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Team Heretics Fan Token

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

