Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of THNPF opened at $13.40 on Friday. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

