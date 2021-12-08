Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.62.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $98.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.67. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.