Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $507.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TDY traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $434.61. 1,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,290. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $350.01 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.34 and its 200-day moving average is $435.64.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,524 shares of company stock worth $4,981,571. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after buying an additional 35,204 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,672,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

