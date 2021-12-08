Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 4%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.36. 134,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,578,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 205.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 105.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 49.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 844,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

