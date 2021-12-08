Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Price Target Raised to GBX 340 at Liberum Capital

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 325 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.51) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 323.57 ($4.29).

TEG stock opened at GBX 245.05 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 263.03. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 186.32 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 284 ($3.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £167.48 million and a PE ratio of -8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In other news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($109,799.76). Also, insider Graham Blackwell sold 26,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.49), for a total transaction of £69,529.31 ($92,201.71).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

