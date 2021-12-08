Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja Sells 1,590 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,051.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 340.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $998.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $791.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $768.57.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

