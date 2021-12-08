Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,839,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,070,860 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $7.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,043.99. The company had a trading volume of 196,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,735,924. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $998.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $791.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 337.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

