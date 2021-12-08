Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.81 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.200 EPS.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.76. 278,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,021. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $113.14 and a 52 week high of $192.91.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.80.

In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,561 shares of company stock worth $2,174,694. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.