Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 4.0% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,549,000 after acquiring an additional 820,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.55. 18,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,764. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

