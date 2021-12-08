Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to post sales of $132.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $74.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $435.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.86 million to $450.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $622.37 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $641.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share.

TPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,324.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,257.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,378.10. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $664.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 128.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

