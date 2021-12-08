Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $82.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.60.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Textron by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Textron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Textron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,027,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.
Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.35%.
About Textron
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
