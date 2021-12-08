Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 57,677 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Textron worth $14,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Textron by 97.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

