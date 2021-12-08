Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,677 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Textron worth $14,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 412.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,103 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at $16,353,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 216.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 323,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 221,270 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $78.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

