TFI International (TSE:TFII) Trading 1.1% Higher

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) shares traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$135.61 and last traded at C$134.04. 447,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 360,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$132.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$136.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total transaction of C$7,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$585,869,155.04.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

