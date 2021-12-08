The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Coca-Cola by 33.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,434,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,597,000 after acquiring an additional 355,644 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Coca-Cola by 28.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 127,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 28,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.