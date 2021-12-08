The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years.

Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

