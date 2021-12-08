The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of Eastern worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eastern by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern during the second quarter worth $329,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eastern during the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastern by 1.8% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 326,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern alerts:

In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $232,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 44,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,144.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EML opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The Eastern Company has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.