The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of GCV opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $53,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.17% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

