The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $91,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

GS opened at $400.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.58 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

