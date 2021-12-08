The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of The Ince Group stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The Ince Group has a 52 week low of GBX 32.80 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.20 ($1.17). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.23. The firm has a market cap of £29.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41.

About The Ince Group

The Ince Group plc provides legal and professional services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and management services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

