The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.19.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC opened at $203.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

