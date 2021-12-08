The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.5% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

NYSE:PG opened at $151.75 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $152.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.52 and a 200-day moving average of $141.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

