The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$89.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Saturday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.82.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$94.90 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$70.72 and a 52-week high of C$96.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

