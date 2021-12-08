The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.24. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.75 and a 52-week high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

