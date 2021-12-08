The Western Union Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Western Union has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Union to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. Western Union has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.