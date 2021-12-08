The Western Union Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.
Western Union has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Union to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.
WU stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. Western Union has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
