TheStreet Upgrades Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) to B

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRGP. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $53.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.