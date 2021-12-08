Theta Fuel Trading Down 21.4% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $64.28 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00180233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.87 or 0.00584524 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00016979 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059773 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

