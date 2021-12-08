Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Paychex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Paychex by 29.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Paychex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 75.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $123.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.75. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

