Thomas Story & Son LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.9% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $542.02 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78. The stock has a market cap of $239.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $496.44 and a 200 day moving average of $448.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

