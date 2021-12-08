Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 14,734 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,438,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after buying an additional 489,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,874,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,076,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,362 shares of company stock worth $39,313,862. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

