Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.82 Million Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,528 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of Chimera Investment worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 737,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 245,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 356,698 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 66,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,531,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 70,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 133,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 62,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIM. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

