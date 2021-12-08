Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.28 Million Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,144 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,688,000 after acquiring an additional 212,688 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,166 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after acquiring an additional 347,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after acquiring an additional 116,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLB opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 3.06. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $28.79.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

