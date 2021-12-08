Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,347 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.49 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

