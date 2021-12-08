Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 149 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ingevity were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Ingevity by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Ingevity by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth $4,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.09. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.15.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

