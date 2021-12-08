TigerCash Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $641,506.25 and $3.59 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.52 or 0.00968515 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

