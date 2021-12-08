Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $495.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

