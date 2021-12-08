Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.48.

Several research analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Tilray by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. 614,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,223,076. Tilray has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

