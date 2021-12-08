TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TIMB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of TIMB opened at $11.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. TIM has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $863.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.09 million. TIM had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.55%. Analysts predict that TIM will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TIM by 707.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,885 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in TIM in the second quarter worth about $3,925,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in TIM in the second quarter worth about $2,232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TIM by 717.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 172,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TIM by 218.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 102,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

