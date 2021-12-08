Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Down 1.8%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 1,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 61,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Titan Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Titan Mining Company Profile (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

