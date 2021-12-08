Tokenomy Hits Market Capitalization of $11.65 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Tokenomy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Tokenomy has a market cap of $11.65 million and approximately $21,134.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00044121 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.15 or 0.00218804 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.