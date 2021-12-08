TOKPIE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,454.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.0966 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $16,454.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars.

