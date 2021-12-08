Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.24. 81,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $134.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

