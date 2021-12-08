Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 29,485 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Amundi bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after acquiring an additional 574,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after acquiring an additional 498,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.91. 59,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.64 and a 200-day moving average of $340.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

